The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight With Robin Roberts
8 p.m. (WXLV)
As fans gear up for the new movie to hit theaters this summer, Robin Roberts explores the long-lasting appeal of “The Lion King” in this premiere one-hour special. The program features interviews with the cast and crew of the new film.
Good Trouble
8 p.m. (FREEFORM)
A networking event prompts Callie (Maia Mitchell) to con-front some perceptions about herself in this new episode. Elsewhere, rumors swirl about Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Evan (T.J. Linnard) at the Spekulate offices.
Blood & Treasure
9 p.m. (WFMY)
After Farouk (Oded Fehr) evades capture, Danny (Matt Barr) and Lexi (Sofia Pernas) ask Hardwick (James Callis) to enlist the help of his underworld contacts to nab him in this new episode. Also, Gwen (Katia Winter) arrests Father Chuck (Mark Gagliardi).
Bring the Funny
10 p.m. (WXII)
Judges Jeff Foxworthy, Chrissy Teigen and Kenan Thompson weigh in after a variety of comedy acts perform in this new episode. The summer competition series features all sorts of performers, from standup comedians to sketch troupes to vaudevillians.