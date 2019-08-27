The Resident
8 p.m. (WGHP)
When a mother’s complaints fall on deaf ears after a delivery, Devon (Manish Dayal) demands that Bell (Bruce Greenwood) take action in this rebroadcast.
Meanwhile, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) struggles to give Nic (Emily VanCamp) some bad news.
Big, Small & Deadly
9 p.m. (ANIMAL PLANET)
Host Dave Salmoni invites viewers to learn about the mystifying world of the jellyfish in this new episode.
The wildlife expert takes a look at the ever-growing phenomenon known as the jellyfish invasion and explores how it’s impacting waterways.
Chopped
9 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)
The chefs are in for a big surprise when original cast members from the legendary ‘70s sitcom “The Brady Bunch” serve as judges in this new episode. The chefs cook up a storm as they try to impress Christopher Knight, Maureen McCormick and Susan Olsen.
Miz & Mrs.
10 p.m. (USA)
Mike Mizanin tries to surprise his wife, Maryse, with a trip to Los Angeles so they can take a stroll down memory lane in this new episode.
However, as it turns out, Maryse has a surprise of her own for Mike.