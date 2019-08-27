The Resident

8 p.m. (WGHP)

When a mother’s complaints fall on deaf ears after a delivery, Devon (Manish Dayal) demands that Bell (Bruce Greenwood) take action in this rebroadcast.

Meanwhile, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) struggles to give Nic (Emily VanCamp) some bad news.

Big, Small & Deadly

9 p.m. (ANIMAL PLANET)

Host Dave Salmoni invites viewers to learn about the mystifying world of the jellyfish in this new episode.

The wildlife expert takes a look at the ever-growing phenomenon known as the jellyfish invasion and explores how it’s impacting waterways.

Chopped

9 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)

The chefs are in for a big surprise when original cast members from the legendary ‘70s sitcom “The Brady Bunch” serve as judges in this new episode. The chefs cook up a storm as they try to impress Christopher Knight, Maureen McCormick and Susan Olsen.

Miz & Mrs.

10 p.m. (USA)

Mike Mizanin tries to surprise his wife, Maryse, with a trip to Los Angeles so they can take a stroll down memory lane in this new episode.

However, as it turns out, Maryse has a surprise of her own for Mike.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Find extended listings and daily grids at www.greensboro.com/tv_week and every Friday in the TV Week section in the News & Record.

Tags

Load comments