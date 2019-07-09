All-Star Game
8 p.m. (WGHP)
Baseball fans won’t want to miss the action as the best players in the National League take on the best in the American League during this year’s All-Star Game. This year, the highly anticipated game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
American Housewife
8:30 p.m. (WXLV)
In an effort to reconnect with Taylor (Meg Donnelly), Katie (Katy Mixon) plans a “friend date” in this rebroadcast. She also urges Greg (Diedrich Bader) to attend a seminar with self-help guru Johnny Diamond (Cheyenne Jackson).
Biography
9 p.m. (A&E)
This premiere special takes a look at the life of Farrah Fawcett. After rising to fame as in “Charlie’s Angels,” she pursued more challenging dramatic roles on the big screen. She later became a sculptor and battled cancer before her tragic death.
The Radkes
10:30 p.m. (USA)
Melissa’s nerves get the better of her as she prepares to live out her dream of singing in front of the Houston Astros in this new episode. This unscripted family sitcom chronicles the life of out-spoken Southern mom Melissa Radke.