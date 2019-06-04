The Conners
8 p.m. (WXLV)
The Conner family returns to prime time in this rebroadcast of the series premiere. Dan (John Goodman), Becky (Alicia Goranson), Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and D.J. (Michael Fishman) deal with financial pressures, aging and more.
Little People,
Big World
9 p.m. (TLC)
Zach must face his fears when he learns he’ll have to get injections to treat his back in this new episode. Also, Amy finally decides what she wants to do with the farm, which leads to some big changes for the entire Roloff family.
Texicanas
10 p.m. (BRAVO)
Mayra helps Lorena throw herself an amazing birthday luncheon in this new episode. Unfortunately, Mayra has an emotional breakdown that jeopardizes her relationship with Karla. Meanwhile, Penny invites some of her friends to a pole-dancing class.
Songland
10 p.m. (WXII)
Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder and Shane McAnally mentor aspiring songwriters as they try to convince a major recording artist to use their song. The reality TV show shines a spotlight on the creative process as producers work with promising young talent.