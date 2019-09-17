Pandora

8 p.m. (WCWG)

After Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) is accused of sabotaging the Tereshkova, faces a trial in this new episode. Even Jax (Priscilla Quintana) has her doubts about what really happened when Ralen’s wife arrives to defend him.

9-1-1

9 p.m. (WGHP)

When a stunt driver gets caught in a hairy situation, the first responders answer the emergency call in this season finale. Also, a teenage social influencer is bugging out, and two mail bombs are detonated, putting the city on high alert.

Chopped

9 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)

Four chefs are asked to incorporate bizarre ingredients into their dishes in this new episode. When they open their appetizer baskets, they find a strange pig part. The second basket contains a fuzzy vegetable and a surprising meat.

Mayans M.C.

10 p.m. (FX)

As Galindo’s (Danny Pino) deal takes an unexpected turn, the Mayans are busy seeking justice in this new episode. Set in the same universe as “Sons of Anarchy,” this drama stars J.D. Pardo as a prospect in a motorcycle club.

Find extended listings and daily grids at www.greensboro.com/tv_week and every Friday in the TV Week section in the News & Record.

