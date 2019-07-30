Pandora
8 p.m. (WCWG)
Jax (Priscilla Quintana) may finally discover who actually killed her parents when she and Greg (John Harlan Kim) meet a war veteran from the legendary space battle cruiser Sea Hawk in this new episode. Karina Banno and Vikash Bhai also star.
Good Bones
9 p.m. (HGTV)
When Mina and Karen acquire a century-old duplex in Indianapolis, they decide to keep the units separate and start renovating the north side of the townhome. They create an open-concept living space on the main floor and add a second bathroom.
Blood & Treasure
10 p.m. (WFMY)
Antiquities expert Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) and art thief Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) race to find a terrorist who funds his attacks by stealing relics. The globe-trotting adventure series also stars James Callis and Katia Winter.
Black-ish
10:30 p.m. (WXLV)
Junior starts working as an intern at Sevens & Lido and is struggling to find his footing in this rebroadcast. Dre quickly puts him in his place though when in the middle of a pitch meeting he offers an idea.