Pandora
8 p.m. (WCWG)
A deadly infection spreads in this new episode. Jax (Priscilla Quintana) joins Xander (Oliver Dench) as he responds to an emergency call from a secret lab only to discover the scientists have been infected by a deadly experiment.
Intervention
9 p.m. (A&E)
Expert interventionists team up with city officials, first responders and families as they try to address the drug epidemic in Philadelphia’s “Heroin Hub” in this new edition. The interventionists meet Nicole, a heroin addict and prostitute.
Good Bones
9 p.m. (HGTV)
Mina and Karen discover that the duplex they’ve taken on is riddled with trash and other interesting surprises in this new episode. In one area, a wall is made entirely out of old doors. Things go from bad to worse when Cory finds a foundation issue.
Bless This Mess
10 p.m. (WXLV)
Eager to embrace the simple life, newlyweds Rio (Lake Bell) and Mike (Dax Shepard) move from New York to rural Nebraska in the premiere of this comedy. Unfortunately, they soon realize that being farmers isn’t as easy as they thought it would be.