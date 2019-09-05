Married at First Sight: Couples Couch

8 p.m. (LIFETIME)

The couples discuss the pros and cons of staying married or getting a divorce as the clock ticks down to decision day in this new episode. The show follows people who agree to marry strangers picked out by expert matchmakers.

Flip or Flop

9 p.m. (HGTV)

Tarek and Christina return to the site of their very first flip when they visit Fullerton, Calif., in this new episode. As they try to renovate a home across the street from their first, they need to deal with crumbling concrete.

The Flay List

10:30 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)

Famed chef Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie, tell viewers about their favorite burgers in this new episode. Bobby chooses J.G. Melon and Sohpie picks Black Tap Craft Burgers and Bear. Later, they enjoy some gelato.

Big Brother

1:35 a.m. (CBS)

Julie Chen hosts as Houseguests facing eviction struggle to stay in the game in the hopes of winning the $500,000 grand prize in this new episode. The popular reality TV show follows strangers living in a house outfitted with cameras and microphones.

