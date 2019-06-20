Holey Moley
8 p.m. (WXLV)
Stephen Curry looks on as mini-golf lovers put their skills to the test on an epic obstacle course in this new series. As the players compete for $25,000, Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore provide commentary, while Jeannie Mai serves as a sideline reporter.
Spin the Wheel
9 p.m. (WGHP)
Daniel Konzelman could win as much as $20 million in this new episode as he plays a game that combines pop culture trivia, strategy and luck in this thrilling new series. Dax Shepard hosts the game show, which features a massive, unpredictable wheel.
Fish or Die
9 p.m. (ANIMAL PLANET)
Cameras follow fishermen as they search for the Arapaima, the largest scaled freshwater fish in the world. It’s considered the ultimate jungle catch. The crew heads to the remote jungles of Ecuador in the hopes of landing one of the living dinosaurs.
AFI Lifetime
Achievement Award
10 p.m. (TNT)
Actor, director and producer Denzel Washington will be honored with the 47th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award for his career in film in this premiere special. His credits include Oscar-winning performances in “Glory” (1989) and “Training Day” (2001).