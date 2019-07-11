Christina on the Coast
9 p.m. (HGTV)
In need of a new kitchen, a busy mom of three hopes Christina can help in this new episode. She asks Christina and her crew to create an open, beachy feel while still keeping the space functional for her family.
Ax Men
9 p.m. (HISTORY)
Now that the logging industry is on the upswing again, the Ax Men return to prime time in this season premiere. Determined to thrive in a sometimes turbulent industry, Rygaard Logging and Pihl Logging tackle some of their most challenging jobs.
Reef Break
10 p.m. (WXLV)
Cat’s (Poppy Montgomery) past as a thief gives her unique insight into the criminal mind as she works for the governor of a Pacific island paradise in this new action drama. The show also stars Desmond Chiam, Melissa Bonne and Ray Stevenson.
Baskets
10 p.m. (FX)
Dale (N.C.-native Zach Galifianakis) tries to order a cheeseburger at a Chinese restaurant in this new episode. Galifianakis does double duty as twins Dale and Chip Baskets in this comedy, which also stars Louie Anderson as their mother, Christine.