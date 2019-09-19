Celebrity Family Feud

8 p.m. (WXLV)

Internet personality Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins takes on NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to win money for charity in this rebroadcast. Later, talk show host Jerry Springer goes head to head with former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie.

The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place

9 p.m. (WXII)

The Paley Center presents memorable moments from the first three seasons of “The Good Place” in this celebration of the critically acclaimed comedy. In addition to behind-the-scenes footage, this special features interviews with the show’s stars.

20/20

9 p.m. (WXLV)

More than 20 years after his death, correspondents explore the tragic final days of comedian, actor and writer Phil Hartman in this special two-hour edition. Amy Robach and David Muir co-anchor this long-running news magazine.

Mr. Inbetween

10 p.m. (FX)

Ray (Scott Ryan) may solve problems, but he doesn’t answer questions in this new episode. A man struggles to balance parental responsibilities, friendships and romance as he works as a criminal for hire in this series.

Find extended listings and daily grids at www.greensboro.com/tv_week and every Friday in the TV Week section in the News & Record.

