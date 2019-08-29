The Wall

8 p.m. (WXII)

Chris Hardwick hosts as contestants answer questions in the hopes of winning a life-altering cash prize. If they answer correctly, a green ball is dropped down a wall to add to the cash total, but if they are wrong, a red ball subtracts from the prize.

Hollywood Game Night

9 p.m. (WXII)

Jane Lynch hosts as celebrities try to help contestants win up to $25,000 by playing goofy party games in this lighthearted series. The award-winning show challenges the players to games involving pop culture, wordplay, physical stunts and more.

Queen of the South

10 p.m. (USA)

As Teresa (Alice Braga) works to take down an old enemy by securing a new business deal, an unexpected visitor arrives in this new episode. Cory Hart guest stars in this drama about a woman who builds a drug empire.

The Flay List

10:30 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)

Sophie and Bobby break out their bikes for a joy ride as they make their way to the Lower East Side to enjoy Sophie’s favorite fried chicken at Sweet Chick in this new episode. Later, they head to a gourmet ice cream parlor.

