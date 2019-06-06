Say Yes to the Dress
7 p.m. (TLC)
One bride wants to match the skull centerpieces she has planned for her wedding in this rebroadcast. Designer Hayley Paige drops in to help her find the perfect gown. Consultants also try to please a bride who’s rejected more than 150 dresses.
Project Runway
9 p.m. (BRAVO)
Host Karlie Kloss teams up with mentor Christian Siriano in the new season of this fashion competition series. Up-and-coming designers compete in challenges designed to test their skills and creativity for the chance to break into the fashion world.
Elementary
10 p.m. (WFMY)
Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Dr. Watson (Lucy Liu) continue to tackle tough cases in this modern-day take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic character. This season features Holmes’ nemesis, tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach (James Frain).
To Tell the Truth
10 p.m. (WGHP)
Panelists Ashley Graham, Jenna Elfman, Donald Faison and Alex Trebek try to figure out which contestant is lying. In this reboot of the classic game show, three contestants claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent or achievement.