Hall of Fame Game
8 p.m. (WXII)
Football fans flock to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium for the annual Hall of Fame Game, which takes place the weekend of the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This year’s matchup features the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons.
Million Dollar
Listing New York
9 p.m. (BRAVO)
With the real estate market on the decline, the real estate agents must be more innovative than ever in the new sea-son of this reality TV program. This season, Tyler Whitman joins the crew and Luis D. Ortiz returns from his sabbatical.
Baskets
10 p.m. (FX)
As Christine (Louie Anderson) prepares for her wedding, a carpet emergency threatens to derail her plans in this new episode. N.C. native Zach Galifianakis stars as rodeo clown Chip Baskets and his twin brother, Dale, in this comedy.
My Crazy Birth Story
11 p.m. (TLC)
This new episode recounts how a prankster’s sister didn’t believe she was really in labor. Also, a woman talks about giving birth at a fire station with a crowd of firemen helping. In another story, a young couple races to make it to the hospital.