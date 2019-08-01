Hall of Fame Game

8 p.m. (WXII)

Football fans flock to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium for the annual Hall of Fame Game, which takes place the weekend of the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This year’s matchup features the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons.

Million Dollar

Listing New York

9 p.m. (BRAVO)

With the real estate market on the decline, the real estate agents must be more innovative than ever in the new sea-son of this reality TV program. This season, Tyler Whitman joins the crew and Luis D. Ortiz returns from his sabbatical.

Baskets

10 p.m. (FX)

As Christine (Louie Anderson) prepares for her wedding, a carpet emergency threatens to derail her plans in this new episode. N.C. native Zach Galifianakis stars as rodeo clown Chip Baskets and his twin brother, Dale, in this comedy.

My Crazy Birth Story

11 p.m. (TLC)

This new episode recounts how a prankster’s sister didn’t believe she was really in labor. Also, a woman talks about giving birth at a fire station with a crowd of firemen helping. In another story, a young couple races to make it to the hospital.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Find extended listings and daily grids at www.greensboro.com/tv_week and every Friday in the TV Week section in the News & Record.

Tags

Load comments