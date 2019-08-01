Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS EXTENDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 415 AM EDT THURSDAY * AT 1005 PM EDT, FLASH FLOODING CONTINUES IN AND AROUND GREENSBORO, WITH NUMEROUS ROADS REPORTED TO BE WATER COVERED AND IMPASSABLE. FLOODED STREETS INCLUDE PORTIONS OF BATTLEGROUND AVENUE, WESTOVER TERRACE, AND WEST WENDOVER AVENUE. NORTH BUFFALO CREEK AT CHURCH STREET AND WESTOVER TERRACE AS WELL AS SOUTH BUFFALO CREEK AT POMONA AND MERRITT STREET ARE FLOODED AND OUT OF THEIR BANKS. NORTH BUFFALO CREEK AT CHURCH STREET HAS REACHED RECORD LEVELS. AS MUCH AS 4 TO 7 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN IN THIS AREA SINCE 7 PM. WHILE THE RAIN HAS ENDED, MANY STREETS AND CREEKS WILL REMAIN FLOODED WELL INTO THE NIGHT, AND THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS BEING EXTENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. FLOOD WATERS WILL ALSO THREATEN SOME HOMES AND BUSINESSES. IF YOU ARE EXPERIENCING FLOODING OR LIVE IN A FLOOD PRONE AREA, MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND. &&