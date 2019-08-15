The Outpost
8 p.m. (WCWG)
Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) set out for Talon’s childhood home in this new episode. Elsewhere, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) conducts experiments with plaguelings, and Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) tries to prove his worth.
Million Dollar
Listing New York
9 p.m. (BRAVO)
Ryan tries to entice technology enthusiasts by claiming his new Chelsea townhouse is a smart-home paradise in this new episode. However, he soon faces off with Steve’s boss in a tense negotiation. Elsewhere, Luis and Ronita consider reuniting.
Elementary
10 p.m. (WFMY)
Lucy Liu stars as Dr. Joan Watson, who works alongside the brilliant-but-troubled detective Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) in this drama. Inspired by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic character, the series follows the duo as they solve crimes.
Going for Sold
11 p.m. (HGTV)
Jon purchases a home in a promising Houston neighborhood, but doesn’t run it by Mary first in this new episode. The couple struggles to overhaul the house, but they hope cutting costs on the design side could save their profit margins.