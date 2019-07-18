Holey Moley
8 p.m. (WXLV)
Self-professed mini-golf experts go head to head on a course like no other in this new series hosted by Stephen Curry. They put their mini-golf skills to the test as they compete in unique challenges on a super-sized miniature golf course.
Hollywood Game Night
9 p.m. (WXII)
Celebrities try to help contestants win up to $25,000 by playing goofy party games in a new episode of “Hollywood Game Night,” airing Thursday, July 18, on NBC.
Hosted by Jane Lynch, the award-winning show challenges the players to games involving pop culture, wordplay and more.
Little Women: Atlanta
9 p.m. (LIFETIME)
Tensions rise following Abira’s drunken outburst in this season finale. Minnie is forced to choose between clients Abira and The Twins. Also, Emily gives birth to her son in an emergency C-section, and The Street Execs reveal who will open for them.
Alone
10:05 p.m. (HISTORY)
The participants face new threats to their survival as their first month of isolation in the wilderness comes to a close in this new episode.
While one survivalist fends off a massive predator, another deals with the fallout of a horrible accident.