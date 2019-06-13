U.S. Open
7:30 p.m. (WGHP)
Fox brings golf fans one of the sport’s most highly anticipated events with first-round cover-age of the U.S. Open. Held at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, the event is expected to draw some of the world’s top golfers.
iZombie
8 p.m. (WCWG)
Liv (Rose McIver) becomes an unrelenting perfectionist as she investigates the murder of a successful chef in this new episode. Also, Major (Robert Buckley) is determined to find out who’s betraying the commander.
Abby’s
9:30 p.m. (WXII)
Bill (Nelson Franklin) lets slip that he has season tickets to the Padres that he lost in his divorce in a new episode of this freshman comedy.
When the gang finds out, they force him to invite his ex-wife to the bar to get the tickets back.
Queen of the South
10 p.m. (USA)
A deal goes sideways when a lo-cal kingpin discovers that Teresa (Alice Braga) wants to smuggle cocaine in this new episode. This season, Teresa faces new enemies as she expands her empire to the East Coast by infiltrating the Big Easy.