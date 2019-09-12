Democratic Candidates Debate
8 p.m. (WXLV)
The candidates gather at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas, to share their ideas in this two-hour debate. The event marks the third of 12 Democratic primary debates scheduled for the 2020 presidential election.
Million Dollar Listing New York
9 p.m. (BRAVO)
Ryan meets with agents eager to join his team in this new episode. However, it looks as if Ryan may be in the hot seat when a seller calls to discuss a lack of offers. Elsewhere, Steve hits the gym with his friend.
Reef Break
10 p.m. (WXLV)
Poppy Montgomery stars as Cat Chambers, a woman with a criminal past who works as a “fixer” for the governor of a tropical Pacific Island paradise in this season finale. Cat’s history as a thief gives her unique insight into the criminal mind.
Beat Bobby Flay
10 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)
Late night talk show host Seth Meyers teams up with Iron Chef Michael Symon to remind Bobby that he isn’t the only one with his own show in this new episode. They look on as talented chefs compete for the chance to take on Flay in the kitchen.
