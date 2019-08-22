The Wall
8 p.m. (WXII)
Chris Hardwick hosts as contestants answer questions in the hopes of winning a life-altering cash prize. If they answer correctly, a green ball is dropped down a wall to add to the cash total, but if they are wrong, a red ball subtracts from the prize.
Baskets
10 p.m. (FX)
Martha’s (Martha Kelly) cast is finally removed in this sea-son finale. North Carolina native Zach Galifianakis stars as Chip Baskets in this comedy about a man who dreams of becoming a French clown. Galifianakis also portrays Chip’s brother, Dale.
Alone
10:05 p.m. (HISTORY)
As the final participants close in on the $500,000 prize, they continue to battle weight loss, extreme temperatures and predators in this season finale. One of the contestants loses everything in a devastating catastrophe before the winner is crowned.
The Flay List
10:30 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)
Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie, search for delicious tacos in New York City in this premiere. They end up at his taco pick, Los Tacos No. 1. Later, they follow up their taco feast with Bobby’s favorite Italian gelato.