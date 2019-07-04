America: The
Story of Us
8 a.m. (HISTORY)
Early settlers fight for survival, and tobacco sows the seeds of opportunity in a rebroadcast of this television series about the creation and rise of America. The show explores key moments in the nation’s history, from wars to the moon landing.
Dr. Pimple Popper: Red, White and Eww
4 p.m. (TLC)
World-renowned dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee shares a fascinating peek into her practice in this premiere. She and her staff transform lives as they help her patients with debilitating and embarrassing skin ailments.
Macy’s 4th of July
Fireworks Spectacular
8 p.m. (WXII)
Some of the biggest stars in the world celebrate Independence Day in style as they perform in New York City in this live two-hour special. In addition to musical performances, the show features a dazzling fireworks display.
Reef Break
10 p.m. (WXLV)
Poppy Montgomery stars as former thief Cat Chambers in this drama. Her sordid past gives her unique insight into crime as she works as a fixer for the governor of a Pacific island paradise. Melissa Bonne, Desmond Chiam and Ray Stevenson also star.