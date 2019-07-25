Dr. Pimple Popper
8 p.m. (TLC)
Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee transforms lives as she tackles lipomas, cysts and other skin ailments in the new season of this reality TV show. Cameras follow Dr. Lee and her staff as they help patients live their lives free of embarrassment and suffering.
Family Food Fight
9 p.m. (WXLV)
Host Ayesha Curry invites families to share their passion for food in this unique culinary competition series. Teams square off with their prized family recipes in the hopes of impressing a panel of judges that includes Curry, Cat Cora and Graham Elliot.
Untold Stories
of the ER
10 p.m. (TLC)
Two gunshot victims come into the ER in this new episode. A seasoned nurse loses her cool when she sees a critical patient, and a shocking secret about her life is revealed. A patient’s symptoms mysteriously disappear when the doctor touches him.
Alone
10:05 p.m. (HISTORY)
Desperate to protect their precious food stores, some of the remaining survivalists must find a way to outfox local predators in this new episode. While some must rethink their strategies after their traps are raided, another confronts a ferocious beast.