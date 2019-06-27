Holey Moley
8 p.m. (WXLV)
People compete on an extreme mini-golf course in this new episode. NBA superstar Stephen Curry serves as the resident golf pro on the course, Joe Tessitore presents play-by-play analysis and Rob Riggle offers color commentary.
Family Food Fight
9 p.m. (WXLV)
Families come together to prepare treasured traditional recipes as they square off in a culinary competition like no other in this new episode. They hope to impress a panel of judges that includes Aeysha Curry, Cat Cora and Graham Elliot.
Christina on the Coast
9 p.m. (HGTV)
Christina Anstead meets parents who want to completely renovate their kitchen before their second child arrives in this new episode. They hope Anstead can help them figure out how to transform the space to meet the needs of their growing family.
Hero Ink
10 p.m. (A&E)
Tattoo artists create meaningful tattoos for more first responders in this new episode. Police Chief Ronald Sanchez honors the memory of three fellow officers who were ambushed several years ago. A paramedic-turned-cop also shares his story.