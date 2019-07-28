Honda Indy 200
4 p.m. (WXII)
Lexington, Ohio, is the place to be for IndyCar racing fans as the Honda Indy 200 comes to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The highly anticipated event attracts some of Indy-Car’s best drivers, including last year’s winner — Alexan-der Rossi.
Celebrity Family Feud
8 p.m. (WXLV)
The cast of Disney’s upcoming sequel “Descendants 3” goes head to head against the cast of “American Housewife” in this new episode. Steve Harvey hosts this updated version of the classic game show, which features celebrities playing for charity.
City on a Hill
9 p.m. (SHOWTIME)
Jackie (Kevin Bacon) believes he’s closing in on glory now that the gang’s arms dealer is in custody in this new episode. Meanwhile, Decourcy (Aldis Hodge) considers cutting off the gun supply altogether, rather than going after the buyers.
The Weekly
10 p.m. (FX)
This new episode takes a look at a tragic story about Face-book scammers who pose as American servicemen to prey on vulnerable women. Correspondents also expose the tech company that has done little to stop them.