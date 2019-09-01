90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
8 p.m. (TLC)
While Darcey confronts Tom, Ben tries to impress Akinyi’s brother in this new episode. Elsewhere, Rebecca begins to worry about Zied’s temper after a tumultuous night out. Avery and Omar talk about living in Syria.
The Affair
9 p.m. (SHOWTIME)
Struggling both personally and professionally, Janelle (Sanaa Lathan) turns to Carl (Russell Hornsby) for support in this new episode. Elsewhere, Production begins on “Descent,” and Sasha (Claes Bang) takes an interest in Helen (Maura Tierney).
What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage
9:30 p.m. (WGHP)
Now that “The Flare” has been canceled, Fred (Fred Savage) must host a show about a new hit teen drama called “Havenbrook” in this season finale. Comedian Ron Funches and former WWE wrestler Paige guest star.
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
10 p.m. (SHOWTIME)
Krystal (Kirsten Dunst) and Cody (Théodore Pellerin) co-host a rally in this new episode. Meanwhile, Ernie (Mel Rodriguez) struggles to connect with his son. At the same time, Stan (Usman Ally) manages to find a new supplier for the water park.
