Celebrity Family Feud
8 p.m. (WXLV)
Actress Brooklyn Decker and her husband, tennis player Andy Roddick, team up to take on “Dancing With the Stars” champ Bobby Bones and his loved ones in this new episode. Later, figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir play “Feud” for charity.
Fear the Walking Dead
9 p.m. (AMC)
Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) struggle to overcome the elements in this new episode. Elsewhere, Morgan (Lennie James), Grace (Karen David) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) try to buy some time.
The Movies
9 p.m. (CNN)
This new episode explores how filmmaking has evolved since the year 2000. Beloved books and comic book characters have become box-office gold, while musicals and cartoons have won Oscars. Also, Hollywood’s biggest stars shine in epic dramas.
What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage
9:30 p.m. (WGHP)
When “The Flare” is pre-empted because of a crazy car chase on the news, Fred (Fred Savage) doesn’t have anything to talk about in this new episode. How-ever, a phone call from a fan soon changes everything. Joel McHale guest stars.