The 73rd Annual
Tony Awards
8 p.m. (WFMY)
James Corden celebrates the best of Broadway from New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall as he hosts The 73rd Annual Tony Awards. This year, “Hadestown” leads the list of honorees with 14 nominations, including one for Best Musical.
Claws
9 p.m. (TNT)
Niecy Nash returns as nail salon owner Desna Simms in the season premiere of this comedy. She and her colleagues become involved in a money-laundering scheme for organized crime. Carrie Preston and Judy Reyes also star.
NOS4A2
10 p.m. (AMC)
Vic (Ashleigh Cummings) encounters a medium named Maggie (Kayla Harrity) with more questions than answers in this new episode. At the same time, Manx (Zachary Quinto) visits Haverhill and meets some-one who’s eager to help.
sMothered
10 p.m. (TLC)
Mothers and daughters with very special bonds share their stories in this new series. In the debut episode, one of the daughters struggles to keep a secret from her mom. Meanwhile, another mother meddles in her daughter’s love life.