Valerie’s Home Cooking

11 a.m. (FOOD NETWORK)

Host Valerie Bertinelli shows viewers how she does Taco Tuesday in this new episode. She puts together a taco-centric spread with plenty of toppings and side dishes. Her menu includes chicken tinga tacos, quick cook carnitas and lime cilantro rice.

Evel Live 2

8 p.m. (HISTORY)

Freestyle motocross athletes Axell Hodges and Vicki Golden attempt to break world records with jaw-dropping motorcycle stunts in this premiere special. Golden tries to speed through flaming boards, while Hodges tries to set a distance record.

Instinct

9 p.m. (WFMY)

After an aspiring musician is gunned down on a roller-coaster at an amusement park, Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) take the case in this new episode. Also, Lizzie struggles to keep up with a newly single friend.

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage

9:30 p.m. (WGHP)

Fred Savage interviews filmmaker Kevin Smith in a new episode of this unique sketch-comedy show exploring fandom surrounding the fictional science fiction series “The Flare.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Find extended listings and daily grids at www.greensboro.com/tv_week and every Friday in the TV Week section in the News & Record.

Load comments