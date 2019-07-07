Valerie’s Home Cooking
11 a.m. (FOOD NETWORK)
Host Valerie Bertinelli shows viewers how she does Taco Tuesday in this new episode. She puts together a taco-centric spread with plenty of toppings and side dishes. Her menu includes chicken tinga tacos, quick cook carnitas and lime cilantro rice.
Evel Live 2
8 p.m. (HISTORY)
Freestyle motocross athletes Axell Hodges and Vicki Golden attempt to break world records with jaw-dropping motorcycle stunts in this premiere special. Golden tries to speed through flaming boards, while Hodges tries to set a distance record.
Instinct
9 p.m. (WFMY)
After an aspiring musician is gunned down on a roller-coaster at an amusement park, Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) take the case in this new episode. Also, Lizzie struggles to keep up with a newly single friend.
What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage
9:30 p.m. (WGHP)
Fred Savage interviews filmmaker Kevin Smith in a new episode of this unique sketch-comedy show exploring fandom surrounding the fictional science fiction series “The Flare.