Celebrity Family Feud
8 p.m. (WXLV)
Two-time Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his team take on Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in this new episode. Later, young actress Skai Jackson competes against young actor Hudson Yang to win cash for charity.
Fear the Walking Dead
9 p.m. (AMC)
Al (Maggie Grace) and Morgan (Lennie James) travel to a dangerous settlement after an encounter with another survivor in this new episode. While Al chases a lead, Morgan has a revelation. Also, Grace (Karen David) connects with Daniel (Rubén Blades).
Worst Cooks in America
9 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)
The remaining recruits face the penultimate week of boot camp as they battle for a spot in the finale in this new episode. In the first challenge, they’re each given $15 and 20 minutes to search the supermarket to make a meal of their choice.
Ballers
10:40 p.m. (HBO)
Dwayne Johnson stars as former NFL superstar Spencer Strasmore, who’s upped his game as a financial manager for today’s players in this drama. Now in its fifth season, the show also stars Rob Corddry, John David Washington and Omar Benson Miller.
