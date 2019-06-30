Burden of Truth

8 p.m. (WCWG)

While Joanna (Kristen Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) struggle to get Luna (Star Slade) out on bail, a surprise witness comes forward with unexpected information in a new episode. This drama follows a lawyer who tackles controversial cases.

Good Witch

8 p.m. (HALLMARK)

After Martha (Catherine Disher) is reinstated as mayor of Middleton, she celebrates by commissioning a portrait of her-self in this new episode. Grace (Bailee Madison) and Luke (DaleWhibley) compete to determine which of them gets to keep the internship.

Instinct

9 p.m. (WFMY)

NYPD consultant Dylan Reinhart (Alan Cumming) and Det. Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic) investigate the murder of a woman who attempted to prolong the lifespan of humans in this season premiere. Also, Det. Stock (Travis Van Winkle) searches for a killer.

What Just

Happened??! With Fred Savage

9:30 p.m. (WGHP)

Comedian Taylor Tomlison joins Fred Savage to discuss the latest developments in a fictional TV show in this premiere. The comedy is a parody of popular shows in which celebrities and fans talk about prime-time hits.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Find extended listings and daily grids at www.greensboro.com/tv_week and every Friday in the TV Week section in the News & Record.

Load comments