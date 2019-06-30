Burden of Truth
8 p.m. (WCWG)
While Joanna (Kristen Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) struggle to get Luna (Star Slade) out on bail, a surprise witness comes forward with unexpected information in a new episode. This drama follows a lawyer who tackles controversial cases.
Good Witch
8 p.m. (HALLMARK)
After Martha (Catherine Disher) is reinstated as mayor of Middleton, she celebrates by commissioning a portrait of her-self in this new episode. Grace (Bailee Madison) and Luke (DaleWhibley) compete to determine which of them gets to keep the internship.
Instinct
9 p.m. (WFMY)
NYPD consultant Dylan Reinhart (Alan Cumming) and Det. Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic) investigate the murder of a woman who attempted to prolong the lifespan of humans in this season premiere. Also, Det. Stock (Travis Van Winkle) searches for a killer.
What Just
Happened??! With Fred Savage
9:30 p.m. (WGHP)
Comedian Taylor Tomlison joins Fred Savage to discuss the latest developments in a fictional TV show in this premiere. The comedy is a parody of popular shows in which celebrities and fans talk about prime-time hits.