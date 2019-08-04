Serengeti
8 p.m. (ANIMAL PLANET)
Lupita Nyong’o narrates this premiere documentary about the majestic animals that live in the virtually unspoiled plains of Tanzania. In this debut, food is in abundance in the Serengeti, but unexpected events turn the families against each other.
Preacher
9 p.m. (AMC)
Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) has reunited with ex-girlfriend Tulip O’Hare (Ruth Negga) in Season 4. Based on the popular comic book series, the show follows Custer, O’Hare and vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they search for God.
What Just
Happened??! With Fred Savage
9:30 p.m. (WGHP)
When Fred’s passion for “The Flare” takes up too much of his time and energy, his frustrated wife decides to call into the show to get his attention in this new episode. Meanwhile, Fred and Taylor welcome guests Yvette Nicole Brown and Rob Corddry.
The Good Fight
10 p.m. (WFMY)
When Diane (Christine Baranski) takes on a new client accused of cyber-terrorism, the case has unexpected consequences for the firm, especially Lucca (Cush Jumbo) in this new episode. Also, Henry (Paul Guilfoyle) reveals new truths about the scandal.