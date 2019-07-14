Summer Camp Island
Noon (TOON)
Catch back-to-back new episodes of this animated kids series. In this episode, Oscar the elephant produces a painting that proves so incredibly unpopular, it prompts him to set out on a journey of self-discovery.
The $100,000 Pyramid
9 p.m. (WXLV)
NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman go head to head as they try to help contestants win money in a new episode of this game show. Later, former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Bobby Moynihan takes on reality TV personality Kelly Osbourne.
The Good Fight
10 p.m. (WFMY)
When Mike Kresteva (Matthew Perry) tries to take the case against the firm to a grand jury, the attorneys come up with a strategy to thwart his efforts in this new episode.
Meanwhile, Colin (Justin Bartha) finds himself in an awkward position.
sMothered
10 p.m. (TLC)
Sunhe tags along when Angelica goes to break up with Jason in this new episode. At the same time, Jared isn’t happy when Dawn surprises Cher with a Lamaze class.
Also, Kathy meddles in Cristina’s husband’s plans for a communion party.