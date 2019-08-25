Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day
2 p.m. (WXLV)
Some of the world’s best tennis players come together to celebrate tennis legend and humanitarian Arthur Ashe in this premiere special. The annual event includes activities for kids, tennis clinics and musical entertainment.
Fear the Walking Dead
9 p.m. (AMC)
As the convoy continues the mission, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is drawn to unusual artwork. When she and Strand (Colman Domingo) embark on a scouting trip, they’re thrust into a conflict between other desperate survivors.
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
10 p.m. (SHOWTIME)
Kirsten Dunst stars as Krystal Stubbs, a water-park employee who cons her way up the ranks of a pyramid scheme to make a better life for herself in this premiere. She soon becomes involved with the scheme’s most devoted follower, Cody (Théodore Pellerin).
Ballers
10:30 p.m. (HBO)
Dwayne Johnson returns as former NFL player turned financial guru in this season premiere. He and fellow financial advisor Joe (Rob Corddry) work hard to close lucrative deals and continue to build their wealth.