90 Day Fiancé:
Happily Ever After?
6 p.m. (TLC)
Nicole’s stepfather uncovers new information about Azan in this new episode. Elsewhere, Debbie must deliver some heartbreaking news to Colt, and Jay’s sister discovers the truth. Also, Chantel comes face to face with Pedro’s mother.
Lakefront Bargain Hunt
8 p.m. (HGTV)
Cameras follow a couple from Utah as they search for a new home in North Carolina in this new episode. But before they pack up their family and move to Lake Norman, they’ll have to find a house in their price range that’s big enough for everyone.
The Good Fight
9 p.m. (WFMY)
Christine Baranski returns as Diane Lockhart in this spinoff of the hit series “The Good Wife.” When an enormous financial scam forces her out of the law firm, she joins Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at a preeminent Chicago firm.
The Redemption Project
9 p.m. (CNN)
In this new episode, Van Jones meets Mario Jr. and Aldo Gonzalez, whose immigrant father was killed while trying to stop a robbery. Haunted by questions, the brothers want to talk to the shooter to see if he’s a changed man.