Last Man Standing
8:30 p.m. (WGHP)
When the family heads to the cabin for the weekend, Mike (Tim Allen) challenges the girls to stay off their phones for the duration in this rebroadcast. Elsewhere, Jen (Krista Marie Yu) shadows Kyle (Christoph Sanders) at work for a school assignment.
The Affair
9 p.m. (SHOWTIME)
Sasha (Claes Bang) suggests some modifications to Noah’s (Dominic West) script in this new episode. As Sasha’s relationship with Helen (Maura Tierney) continues to develop, Noah can’t help but notice. Elsewhere, Bruce’s (John Doman) condition worsens.
To Tell the Truth
10 p.m. (WXLV)
Anthony Anderson welcomes Justin Long, Missi Pyle, Tim Meadows and Liza Koshy to the panel in a new episode of this classic game show.
Contestants all claim to have the same incredible story and the celebrities have to figure out who’s being truthful.
The Weekly
10 p.m. (FX)
In this new episode, correspondents take a look at reports of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. The stories may seem far-fetched, but Moscow reportedly used crude versions of the same tactics a decade earlier in Estonia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.