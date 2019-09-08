Last Man Standing

8:30 p.m. (WGHP)

When the family heads to the cabin for the weekend, Mike (Tim Allen) challenges the girls to stay off their phones for the duration in this rebroadcast. Elsewhere, Jen (Krista Marie Yu) shadows Kyle (Christoph Sanders) at work for a school assignment.

The Affair

9 p.m. (SHOWTIME)

Sasha (Claes Bang) suggests some modifications to Noah’s (Dominic West) script in this new episode. As Sasha’s relationship with Helen (Maura Tierney) continues to develop, Noah can’t help but notice. Elsewhere, Bruce’s (John Doman) condition worsens.

To Tell the Truth

10 p.m. (WXLV)

Anthony Anderson welcomes Justin Long, Missi Pyle, Tim Meadows and Liza Koshy to the panel in a new episode of this classic game show.

Contestants all claim to have the same incredible story and the celebrities have to figure out who’s being truthful.

The Weekly

10 p.m. (FX)

In this new episode, correspondents take a look at reports of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. The stories may seem far-fetched, but Moscow reportedly used crude versions of the same tactics a decade earlier in Estonia.

