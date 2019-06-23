The Aquarium
8 p.m. (ANIMAL PLANET)
Cameras follow a staff member on the way to the Marine Mammal Center in California to help rehabilitate elephant seals in this new episode. Also, an African penguin named Charlie has been having issues with his eyes.
The Great Food
Truck Race
9 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)
Tyler Florence hosts as the teams race toward the checkered flag of the iconic Daytona International Speedway in this new episode. One team loses members unexpectedly as they compete in a shrimp challenge. Another team deals with a health code violation.
The Weekly
10 p.m. (FX)
This new episode takes a look at what happened when strangers tragically intersected on a remote mountain pass. An idealistic American couple was on a cycling trip around the world when they encountered a group of young men radicalized by ISIS.
NOS4A2
10:05 p.m. (AMC)
Vic (Ashleigh Cummings) learns she must trust her gut when she looks for the Wraith in this new episode. Based on Joe Hill’s novel of the same name, this drama follows a woman as she tries to defeat an immortal who feeds on the souls of children.