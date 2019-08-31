PBC Fight Night

8 p.m. (WGHP)

Erislandy Lara squares off against Ramón Álvarez at the Minneapolis Armory in this PBC Fight Night event. The card also features a rematch between super middleweight contenders Peter Quillin and Caleb Truax.

Say Yes to the Dress

8 p.m. (TLC)

Eryka, who lost her wedding gown in the California wildfires, comes to Kleinfeld in the hopes of falling in love with a new dress. Elsewhere, Shay tries to help Ashley feel sexy after losing more than 100 pounds.

My One and Only

9 p.m. (HALLMARK)

Pascale Hutton and Sam Page star in this premiere romance about a woman who agrees to be a contestant on a reality TV show. As she tries to find love on the show, romance blossoms between her and the handsome ranch owner who serves as her guide.

The Vet Life

10 p.m. (ANIMAL PLANET)

Cameras follow three veterinarians as they work to keep animals healthy in this fascinating series. After years of paying their dues and honing their surgery skills, the friends have opened an animal hospital in Houston, Texas.

