Million Dollar Mile
8 p.m. (WFMY)
In this new episode, racing to complete the course and win $1,000,000, a Pilates instructor faces off against a Spartan Race World Champion while a parkour expert attempts to outrun a professional triathlete.
Say Yes to the Dress
9 p.m. (TLC)
In this new episode, consultants welcome bride Samantha, who has already checked out 100 different bridal salons in search of the perfect dress for her big day.
On the other end of the spectrum is Lia, who has never tried on a single gown.
10 p.m. (HBO)
When teenager Mandy (Rhianne Barreto) sees a disturbing video of herself after a night she doesn’t remember, she must piece together what happened in this premiere film. She also struggles to navigate the fallout and accompanying social tensions.
Saturday Night Live
11:30 p.m. (WXII)
Comedy performers continue a long-standing tradition as they poke fun at politics, fads and current events in this sketch comedy series.
Now in its 44th season, the show has earned dozens of accolades