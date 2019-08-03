Trisha’s Southern Kitchen
Noon (FOOD NETWORK)
Country music star Trisha Yearwood invites her Glam Squad to her home to celebrate their decades of friendship in this new episode. She brings the fun with an exciting dinner and a live magic show by a world-renowned magician.
Wyndham
Championship
3 p.m. (WFMY)
The Sedgefield Country Club once again plays host to some of the world’s best golfers as they compete in the final round of the prestigious Wyndham Championship. This PGA event has been around since 1938.
Dr. Jeff: Rocky
Mountain Vet
7 p.m. (ANIMAL PLANET)
Dr. Jeff treats a cherished blood-hound puppy that won’t eat in this rebroadcast. Elsewhere, Dr. Petra must save a cat after he’s swallowed a handful of hair ties. Then Dr. Jeff and Hector head to a ranch in order to help a veteran’s baby therapy yak.
Shark Tank
8 p.m. (WXLV)
An entrepreneur brings in a high-tech product designed to uncover hidden secrets about cats in this rebroadcast. The Sharks also meet an entrepreneur with a men’s fashion accessory, and another with a delicious, all-purpose dip.