The Kitchen
11 a.m. (FOOD NETWORK)
The co-hosts celebrate the best summer flavors with a bright and colorful spread in this new episode. Geoffrey Zakarian shows everyone how to prepare hanger steak with grilled salsa, and Katie Lee makes market flat bread.
Belmont Stakes
4 p.m. (WXII)
Thoroughbreds trot to the final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown at this year’s Belmont Stakes from Elmont, N.Y. Following the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, this 1.5 mile race is one of the sport’s most prestigious events.
Shark Tank
8 p.m. (WXLV)
First up in this rebroadcast are entrepreneurs with all-natural, bake-at-home treats that they present to the Sharks. Later, another hopeful pitches a clean beauty product designed specifically for women with curly hair.
The Son
9 p.m. (AMC)
The Comanches go to war in this new episode. In 1916, the battle between the McCullough family and Standard Oil reaches a boiling point. Set in two timelines, this drama traces the story of a man determined to build an oil dynasty.