Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown
7 a.m. (WXLV)
Jack Hannah pays a visit to some of the world’s most impressive national parks in this rebroadcast. His stops include the Serengeti in Tanzania, Hwange in Zimbabwe, Costa Rica’s Tortuguero, the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador and more.
Consumer 101
11 a.m. (WXII)
Host Jack Rico heads to the test track in this rebroadcast, to learn how to drive like a pro from a top car tester. He also shares tips for staying safe when using peer-to-peer payment apps, and cleans a kitchen through the eyes of a top scientist.
30 Minute Meals
12:30 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)
Rachael shows viewers how to prepare curry chicken chili with sriracha in this new episode.
She combines ground chicken with smashed chickpeas and jalapeno for a spicy change from the everyday. Creamy yogurt and zesty lime are also added.
World of X Games
3 p.m. (WXLV)
This premiere special takes a look back at some of the top moments from Moto X Best Trick and Best Whip at the inaugural X Games Shanghai 2019 event. The event marked the first official X Games ever in China, and featured skateboard, BMX and Moto X.