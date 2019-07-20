Trisha’s Southern Kitchen
Noon (FOOD NETWORK)
Following a night out seeing Cher in concert, Trisha invites her friends over to continue the party in this new episode. In true 1980s fashion, they celebrate with a righteous meal, costumes and karaoke.
Young Guns
3 p.m. (AMC)
AMC presents back-to-back broadcasts of this acclaimed Western film and its sequel. Six young gunmen who were taken under the wing of a civilized British gentleman, become fugitives when they ambush their employer’s murderers.
PBC Fight Night
7 p.m. (WGHP)
Super Middleweight champion Caleb Plant takes on unbeaten fighter Mike Lee at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in this PBC Fight Night event. Plant is determined to defend his title, while Lee fights to join the Super Middleweight elite.
The Madam
of Purity Falls
8 p.m. (LIFETIME)
A mother seeks a new start in an idyllic small town after the tragic death of her husband in this premiere film starring Olivia d’Abo, Trevor Stines and Kristanna Loken.
Unfortunately, her son becomes involved in a nefarious local business.