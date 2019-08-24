Travers Stakes
5 p.m. (WGHP)
American 3-year-old thoroughbreds take to the track at the legendary Saratoga Race Course in New York for this year’s Travers Stakes. Part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, the highly anticipated event is known as the “Mid-Summer Derby.”
A Million Little Things
8 p.m. (WXLV)
When a man dies by suicide, his friends come together to mourn his passing in this rebroadcast. His death forces the friends to face the truth about their own lives. The ensemble cast includes David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston and Grace Park.
Naked and Afraid
9 p.m. (DISCOVERY)
In the Mexican jungles of Quintana Roo, a single mom from Kentucky and a life coach from California team up for the adventure of a lifetime in this new episode. Also, two survivalists enter a vast cave system in the Colombian rainforest.
Saturday Night Live
11:30 p.m. (WXII)
The cast pokes fun at pop culture, politics and much more with the help of a rotating roster of celebrity hosts.
For decades, the legendary late-night series has served as a launching pad for some of comedy’s biggest stars.