U.S. Senior Open
4 p.m. (WGHP)
Golfers aged 50 and up prove they’ve got what it takes on the Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana, in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open. This year’s event marks the first time the U.S. Senior Open has been held on a collegiate golf course.
The Good Doctor
9 p.m. (WXLV)
When an intellectually disabled teenager faces separation from his mother, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) uses his own experience to help him in this rebroadcast. Elsewhere, Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) experiences post-op hallucinations.
The Son
9 p.m. (AMC)
In 1852, Young Eli (Jacob Lofland) faces a life-changing decision in this season finale. During a flash forward to 1916, Eli (Pierce Brosnan) forces a confrontation with Pete (Henry Garrett) as he wages a war with Standard Oil.
Sister of the Bride
9 p.m. (HALLMARK)
When Ben (Ryan Rottman) and Stephanie (Becca Tobin) get engaged after just six months of dating, they’re excited to share the news with their loved ones. Unfortunately, Stephanie’s parents aren’t afraid to show their concern about the brief courtship.