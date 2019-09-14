Dr. Chris Pet Vet
9:30 a.m. (WFMY)
Renowned veterinarian Dr. Chris Brown invites cameras Down Under as he cares for animals of all shapes and sizes.
He and his colleagues use technologically advanced treatments to help a variety of animals in his clinic.
Say Yes to the Dress
7 p.m. (TLC)
Rebecca has worked hard to lose 90 pounds and she’s determined to find her dream dress in this new episode. Also, plus size bride Cassidy really wants a Hayley Paige gown. One glam wedding proves no one is too old to be a princess.
Forever in My Heart
9 p.m. (HALLMARK)
When a woman (Merritt Patterson) returns to Ireland on business, she runs into her former boyfriend (Jack Turner) and begins to question her current engagement in this premiere romance. She’s soon torn between two very different men.
The Zoo: San Diego
9 p.m. (ANIMAL PLANET)
The keepers at Safari Park bid a heartfelt goodbye to two elephant brothers in this new episode. Also, San Diego Zoo veterinarians try to design a custom shoe for a three-toed baird’s tapir. Later, African penguin chicks prepare to join the colony.
