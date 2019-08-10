Vacation Creation
11 a.m. (WXLV)
The Lopez family is taken on an adventure through Vietnam, and they travel to Da Nang in this rebroadcast. The family is in need of a vacation after surviving a wildfire that broke out near their summer camp for disadvantaged children.
The Zoo: San Diego
8 p.m. (ANIMAL PLANET)
When a baby klipspringer is born on one of the coldest nights of the season, it’s miraculously nursed back to health in this new episode. Meanwhile, at the Safari Park, the California condor team goes to great lengths to save the endangered species.
Say Yes to the Dress
9 p.m. (TLC)
Kayla brings her family to find her dream wedding dress, despite them not being invited to her wedding in this new episode. Elsewhere, Dori wants to have a new dress that’s her style, but is being pressured to wear her mother and grandmother’s dress.
Saturday Night Live
11:30 p.m. (WXII)
In this rebroadcast of the legendary late-night series, Steve Carell returns for his third time as host while the cast pokes fun at pop culture, politics and much more. Plus, musical guest Ella Mai performs.