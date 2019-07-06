Four Weddings
9 a.m. (TLC)
Four more brides compete for a dream honeymoon in this rebroadcast. Stephanie dons a pre-owned designer gown for her walk down the aisle, while Diana goes with a retro-glam look. Each bride ranks the wed-dings on dress, food, venue and overall impression.
The Pioneer Woman
10 a.m. (FOOD NETWORK)
In this new episode, Ree Drummond shares her favorite freezer recipes as she prepares dishes for her friend and assistant Haley to enjoy after she has a baby. She makes her mean green pasta casserole and a batch of white bean and sausage soup.
Coke Zero Sugar 400
7 p.m. (WXII)
NASCAR returns to NBC with this year’s Coke Zero 400 from the legendary Daytona Inter-national Speedway in Florida. Part of the Sprint Cup Series, this highly anticipated stock car race attracts some of the sport’s best drivers.
The Rookie
10 p.m. (WXLV)
A silent alarm alerts Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bishop (Afton Williamson) to a robbery in progress at a local convenience store in this rebroadcast. When Nolan goes after one of the suspects on foot, he has to make a split-second decision.