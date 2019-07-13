Hope in the Wild
10:30 a.m. (WFMY)
Hope Swinimer and her team set out to rescue and rehabilitate animals so they can return to the wild. Each installment of this series educates viewers on the daily jobs of the animal care team as they encounter various species.
American Century Championship
3 p.m. (WXII)
Celebrities and pros come together to play a little golf at this year’s American Century Celebrity Championship in Lake Tahoe. Some of the celebs scheduled to appear at this year’s event include Charles Barkley, Bobby Flay and Doug Flutie.
The Good Doctor
9 p.m. (WXLV)
Shaun’s (Freddie Highmore) blunt honesty with the mother of a sick newborn causes problems in this rebroadcast. The incident makes the new chief of surgery, Dr. Jackson Han (Daniel Dae Kim), question whether or not he should keep Shaun on staff.
The Rookie
10 p.m. (WXLV)
The rookies experience a new milestone when their training officers accompany them out of uniform on Plain Clothes Day in this rebroadcast. While their TO’s act as observers, the rookies are required to make all of the decisions while on patrol.