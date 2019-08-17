Little League
World Series
3 p.m. (WXLV)
The best young players in baseball converge at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport for the Little League World Series. The event begins with the International Championship, and then American teams face off in the U.S. Champion-ship game.
NCIS: Los Angeles
8 p.m. (WFMY)
The NCIS team is called in after the chief of logistics for a naval weapons station collapses at work in this rebroadcast. The team must uncover whether the chief collapsed due to stress or as a result of a sinister terrorist plot.
Say Yes to the Dress
9 p.m. (TLC)
In this new episode, Randy has to step in when Jessica brings her feisty friends to help her make a decision and they get out of control. Also, new mom Marlo is back with her outspoken twin sister, Margo, who is known for her scathing honesty.
All About ‘All in
the Family’ and
‘The Jeffersons’
9:30 p.m. (WXLV)
Comedians, actors and journalists explore the cultural and historical significance of two iconic television series in a rebroadcast of this half-hour special. They reminisce about the impact of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.”