Lucky Dog
9 a.m. (WFMY)
Brandon McMillan invites cameras along as he rescues out-of-control and hard-to-place dogs from shelters. He brings his new canine friends to his training facility, where he transforms them into model pets in the hopes of finding them homes.
Trisha’s Southern Kitchen
Noon (FOOD NETWORK)
Trisha Yearwood welcomes special guest Jeff Mauro in this new episode. After she takes him to the Nashville club where she was first signed, they prepare a hearty Southern brunch that includes a ham and veggie quiche.
Untold Stories
of the ER
5 p.m. (TLC)
ER staff members treat a mountain biker with multiple injuries and a man who suffers from fainting spells in this rebroadcast.
Another patient’s legs were severed when he was run over by a train, and a drunken bachelor reveals a nurse’s secret.
The Son
9 p.m. (AMC)
In 1852, soldiers extend an unexpected offer to Young Eli’s (Jacob Lofland) tribe in this new episode. When the series flashes forward to 1916, Pete (Henry Garrett) comes to a decision that could cause a rift within the family.