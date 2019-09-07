Ironman World Championship
1:30 p.m. (WXII)
Athletes from around the globe gather to compete in a grueling Ironman triathlon event. Considered to be among the toughest athletic competitions in the world, the Ironman events consist of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike race and 26.2-mile run.
Say Yes to the Dress
8 p.m. (TLC)
While Randy’s busy in Barcelona showing his second collection things go drastically wrong in this new episode. Chelsea’s princess dream dress has gone missing from the store and crazy rich Asian Bride, Cheryl, finds a fault in every gown she tries on.
48 Hours
9 p.m. (WFMY)
Correspondents investigate shocking true-crime cases and real-life dramas in back-to-back episodes of this news magazine. Since premiering in 1988, the program has helped exonerate wrongly convicted people and led to the re-opening of cold cases.
Gary Owen: #DoinWhatIDo
10:30 p.m. (SHOWTIME)
Gary Owen performs stand-up comedy at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre in San Antonio in this premiere one-hour special. He talks about his early days as a wrestler and military recruit, his reaction to his daughter dating and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.